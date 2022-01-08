Northwestern announces new vaccination requirement for indoor sporting events

The Welsh-Ryan Arena court. Fans attending sporting events at Welsh-Ryan Arena must now show proof of vaccination.

Northwestern will require fans to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or rapid antigen test result in order to attend indoor sporting events going forward, according to a Saturday afternoon athletic department release.

The requirement, instituted “in accordance with the Evanston Health and Human Services Department’s recent mitigation,” will take effect Jan. 10 and remain in place “until further notice.”

Per the release, one of three documents can satisfy the requirement: a vaccination card or picture of a vaccination card, a screenshot of a pharmaceutical record verifying vaccination or a negative PCR or antigen test taken within 24 hours. At-home test results will not be accepted.

Students will remain ineligible to attend indoor sporting events through Jan. 18, according to the release, consistent with the University’s Wildcat Wellness policies. Students can also show vaccination status through the University’s symptom tracker app.

No capacity limits have been instituted for Welsh-Ryan Arena so far this academic year, after fans were not permitted to attend events there in 2020-21. The first sporting event for which the vaccination requirement will take effect is a men’s basketball game against Maryland on Jan. 12.

