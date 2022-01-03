City Council seeks resident input as city manager search narrows

The Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center. Two residents from each ward will be selected for a city manager interview panel on Jan. 13.

City Council is looking for residential input in its search for a new city manager.

The council narrowed the search in December to two candidates, who will be announced this week. The city will hold a resident interview panel on Jan. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Those interested in participating can fill out an application form, call the city clerk’s office at 847-448-8199 or email [email protected] by Tuesday. The office will randomly select two interested residents from each ward for the panel.

The city will also host virtual town hall meetings Sunday. Community members can submit questions for the candidates by phone or through an online form.

City Council intends to announce the new city manager at the end of January.

CPS HR, a government consulting group contracted by the council, held a virtual meeting in October asking the community what it would like to see from the next city manager. Residents expressed the need to create more jobs, focus on developing the downtown area and the new TIF district, seek more resident input on the budget and implement a comprehensive plan for ARPA funds.

City Council contracted CPS HR to find the city’s next manager after former City Manager Erika Storlie left office on Oct. 8. following controversy surrounding the handling of allegations of sexual misconduct among lakefront staff.

CPS HR will work with Mayor Daniel Biss next week to negotiate salaries and terms of employment with the candidate the council selects.

