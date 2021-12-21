Women’s Basketball: Oregon-Northwestern game cancelled due to Wildcats testing positive for COVID-19
December 21, 2021
Northwestern’s Tuesday game against Oregon has been cancelled, according to an athletic department news release.
The game, scheduled to be played in Evanston, was called off due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program. The game will not be made up.
The cancellation wipes out the Wildcats’ final non-conference matchup of the season. NU finishes the non-conference portion of its slate with an overall record of 9-3, counting a Big Ten win over Wisconsin. The Cats are currently riding a five-game winning streak.
The Ducks are 6-4 on the season. The game would have been the third meeting between the two programs: NU defeated Oregon 84-67 on Dec. 17, 1989 and the Ducks scored a 79-69 win on Dec. 1, 1991.
The Cats’ next scheduled game is a road matchup against Minnesota on New Year’s Eve.
