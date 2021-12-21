Women’s Basketball: Oregon-Northwestern game cancelled due to Wildcats testing positive for COVID-19

Northwestern’s Tuesday game against Oregon has been cancelled, according to an athletic department news release.

The game, scheduled to be played in Evanston, was called off due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases within the program. The game will not be made up.

The cancellation wipes out the Wildcats’ final non-conference matchup of the season. NU finishes the non-conference portion of its slate with an overall record of 9-3, counting a Big Ten win over Wisconsin. The Cats are currently riding a five-game winning streak.

The Ducks are 6-4 on the season. The game would have been the third meeting between the two programs: NU defeated Oregon 84-67 on Dec. 17, 1989 and the Ducks scored a 79-69 win on Dec. 1, 1991.

The Cats’ next scheduled game is a road matchup against Minnesota on New Year’s Eve.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @pandres2001

Related Stories:

— Northwestern moves winter classes remote for first two weeks of January

— Rapid Recap: Northwestern 72, Clemson 61

— Women’s basketball: After leaning to both extremes in first half, Wildcats beat neighboring Loyola