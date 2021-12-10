Chicago man charged with first degree murder in Evanston shooting

Content Warning: This story contains mentions of gun violence.

Evanston police and the North Regional Major Crimes Task Force on Thursday charged 19-year-old Chicago resident Leonard Galvez with first degree murder in connection with a Nov. 28 shooting that killed one teenager and injured four others.

17-year-old Skokie resident Carl Dennison III died of his injuries at Mobil Gas Station, 1950 Green Bay Rd, where the shooting happened. A 14-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy remain hospitalized. Their families have set up fundraisers to help with medical costs.

Galvez was also charged with four counts of attempted first degree murder. Police said Galvez admitted to being the driver of a vehicle connected with the shooting in statements to investigators.

Galvez appeared in bond court Dec. 10 and is being held without bond. He is scheduled to appear in Skokie Courthouse Dec. 28.

The investigation remains active.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.

