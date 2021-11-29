Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse ignites protests in Chicago

Jonah Elkowitz/The Daily Northwestern

Black Lives Matter Chicago leads the protest as they march near Federal Plaza.

Jonah Elkowitz
November 29, 2021

On Saturday, Nov. 20, Black Lives Matter Chicago protested the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse faced five felony charges after killing two men and injuring another during a protest following the shooting of Jacob Blake, which left Blake partly paralyzed. After three days of deliberation, a unanimous jury relieved Rittenhouse of all charges on Friday, leading to calls for judicial reform throughout the nation. Protesters gathered Saturday at Federal Plaza, before walking several blocks alongside a substantial police presence.

Jonah Elkowitz/The Daily Northwestern
Black Lives Matter Chicago gathers hundreds of people to protest the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse.

