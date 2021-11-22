The Dolphin Show to host Inclusive Design Workshop

Cahn Auditorium, 600 Emerson St. The Dolphin Show announced plans Sunday for an Inclusive Design Workshop, part of the organization’s programming leading up to the 79th Annual Dolphin Show.

The Dolphin Show announced plans for an Inclusive Design Workshop hosted Sunday by its Education, Inclusion and Diversity team.

The event, scheduled for Nov. 23 at 5 p.m., will be held on Zoom and feature four members of Northwestern’s Master of Fine Arts program — two directors, one lighting designer and one costume designer.

The workshop is part of the organization’s programming leading up to the 79th Annual Dolphin Show, “Merrily We Roll Along,” slated to premiere in January 2022. The organization recently put on “Songs of Sondheim,” a freshman cabaret highlighting works of the composer behind “Merrily.”

This year’s production will mark The Dolphin Show’s return to live performing after more than a year of virtual programming. It also follows a reorganization prompted by institutional issues, which leaders said also spurred a greater focus on increasing accessibility for all community members.

Registration is open via Google Form. Attendees must RSVP to receive the link to the panel.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jacobnfulton

Related stories:

— The Dolphin Show announces 79th Annual Show, “Merrily We Roll Along”

— The Dolphin Show relaunches, addresses institutional issues

— The Dolphin Show to produce new original musical “Change My Mind”