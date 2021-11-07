Rapid Recap: Northwestern 70, Wisconsin-Parkside 58

For the first time in 617 days, Northwestern women’s basketball recorded a win in front of fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats took down Wisconsin-Parkside 70-58 in an exhibition game in Evanston on Sunday. The Rangers, a Division II program, put up a strong fight against NU, easily outpacing the Cats from the three-point line.

The first quarter was a neck and neck battle between the Cats and the Rangers. NU struggled to make things happen on offense, sending passes out of bounds and unable to make the most of rebounds.

Senior guard/forward Sydney Wood played an important role in keeping the Cats ahead in the first, nailing four free throws. Despite her efforts, NU ended the quarter with just a 17-15 lead after going six-for-19 on field goals.

The second period was a completely different story, however. NU held the Rangers scoreless through the first five minutes of the quarter, but couldn’t make the most of their own offensive opportunities. The Cats only scored twice in the first half of the second, missing multiple layups and jumpers in that span.

That all changed following a media timeout halfway through the period.

NU exploded following the break, scoring four times in the three minutes after the timeout, including a three-point jumper by senior guard Veronica Burton. The Cats also excelled with rebounds, getting 18 to the Rangers’ eight.

NU’s defense didn’t maintain the same momentum after halftime. UWP went on an 8-2 run to kick off the third period, powered by three three-point jumpers. While the Rangers never led during the period, they came within two points of NU with 6:42 to go in the third.

The Cats’ offense ended up following a similar script in the third period, though, once again kicking into gear following a timeout with 5:39 to go. NU scored 16 points to the Rangers’ four to end the period after the break, featuring five points– including a three-point jumper– from senior guard Veronica Burton.

From there on out, the Cats easily dominated the Rangers. While NU didn’t have the same electricity on offense as they did in the first, they held on defensively and kept UWP in line.

The score was a bit close, but a win is a win. Now, the Cats will head into regular season play, opening their season at home against UIC on Wednesday.

Takeaways:

The Cats are navigating the loss of Pulliam

The Wildcats certainly haven’t figured out the loss of guard Lindsey Pulliam, last season’s points leader on the team and a 2021 second team All-American. As expected, Burton played a big role in Sunday’s matchup, scoring 14 points and notching five assists. But she can’t solve the Cats’ woes alone. Aside from Burton, the stat sheet was a mix of both upper and underclassmen trying to make an impact. Senior guard Sydney Wood was second in scoring behind Burton, largely powered by her success from the free throw line, going 7 for 8.

First-years already making an impact

The Cats are looking at all options when trying to fill Pulliam’s shoes– including first-years. Freshman forward Caileigh Walsh and freshman guard Jillian Brown both started Sunday’s game, making an impact on the stat sheet. Walsh struggled offensively, going 0-for-9 from the field, but notched five rebounds– good for third on the team. Brown and fellow freshman guard Melannie Daley lit up the scoreboard, however, scoring 10 and eight points, respectively. While it’s certainly going to be a process to navigate the loss of Veronica Burton, Sunday’s victory made it clear– the future is bright.

Three-point shooting percentage woes

Although Burton had some success from the three-point line, NU overall struggled. The Cats went five for 18, an abysmal figure compared to the Rangers’ 12 for 28. While not necessarily key to NU’s success, outpacing UWP from the three-point line would have given the team a much more comfortable lead.

