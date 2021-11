Students of the Symphonic Wind Ensemble perform at the fall concert on Oct. 22.

October marked the first time Bienen School of Music students performed on the Pick-Staiger Concert Hall stage in 21 months. Over the course of two weeks, The Daily followed the Symphonic Wind Ensemble and Northwestern University Chamber Orchestra throughout their rehearsals and first performances.

Gallery | 11 Photos Joanne Haner/The Daily Northwestern Director of Bands Mallory Thompson checks the time during SWE’s final rehearsal before its fall concert.

