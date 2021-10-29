Captured: The Wirtz Center presents “The Battlefields of Clara Barton”
October 29, 2021
“The Battlefields of Clara Barton” premieres this weekend at The Wirtz Center for the Performing Arts. The musical chronicles the life of Civil War hero and American Red Cross founder Clara Barton, with four different actors playing Barton at different stages of her life. The show will run in Josephine Louis Theater on Oct. 29 and 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Rebeccashaid