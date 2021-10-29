Captured: Swimming and Diving makes a splash during fall competitions

Joanne Haner and Angeli Mittal
October 29, 2021

Northwestern men’s and women’s swim and dive teams have been hosting and attending competitions all fall. The women’s team is 2-1, with wins against Illinois and Illinois-Chicago, while the men’s team has a 1-1 record with a win over UIC. Our photographers were at the Indiana and UIC meets to capture the action.

A diver wearing goggles swims away toward the end of the pool, with one arm out of the water.

A diver swings their arms on the edge of the pool while staring ahead through goggles.

A diver spins in the air high above the water while others look up from below.

A swimmer wearing a purple swim cap takes a breath above the water during the race.

Several swimmers dive off the starting blocks toward the pool.

Several swimmers fly through the air toward the pool from the starting blocks.

A Northwestern swimmer at the edge of the pool hangs their arms on the starting block while looking to the side.

A Northwestern swimmer wearing a black swimsuit stands on top of the starting block, prepared to launch.

A swimmer in a Northwestern cap takes a stroke and breath above the pool.

