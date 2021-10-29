Captured: Swimming and Diving makes a splash during fall competitions

Welcome to The Daily’s photo blog: Captured. This will be a space for The Daily’s photographers to share their best work, including photos from weekend performances and events around the community. You can contact the photo editors by emailing [email protected].

Northwestern men’s and women’s swim and dive teams have been hosting and attending competitions all fall. The women’s team is 2-1, with wins against Illinois and Illinois-Chicago, while the men’s team has a 1-1 record with a win over UIC. Our photographers were at the Indiana and UIC meets to capture the action.

Email: [email protected],

Twitter: @amittal26

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joanne_n_h