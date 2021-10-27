Fall food guide: Evanston bakeries and cafes celebrate the season with fall favorites

Fall is here and Evanston eateries are rolling out fall favorites, including hot drinks and baked goods.

As the leaves begin to change color in Evanston, local bakeries and cafes are adding new autumnal items to their menu to celebrate the season. Here are some of The Daily’s top picks.

Coffee Lab & Roasters

Coffee Lab & Roasters is ringing in the fall season with a variety of seasonal drinks and foods. Their drinks bring in several autumnal flavors, including an Apple Pie Latte, Peach Cobbler Latte, Maple Brown Sugar Latte, Pumpkin Spice Latte and Caramel Apple Cider.

This popular cafe features cupcakes and other baked goods from Karat Cakes, a small business run by barista Kara Suckling (Bienen M.M. ’20) that specializes in cakes, cupcakes and other baked treats.

Patisserie Coralie

Patisserie Coralie, a downtown Evanston cafe and bakery specializing in French coffee and baked goods, is celebrating fall with a variety of specialty Nutella treats on their menu. Their seasonal items include a Nutella Latte, Vanilla Nutella Sable Tart, Banana Nutella Monkey Bar and Nutella Sandwich Cookie.

One server said her favorite Nutella items on the menu are the strawberry Nutella Danish and the layered Nutella Crepe Cake.

Tag’s Bakery

Tag’s Bakery, located just blocks from Hewn on Central Street, is serving up plenty of Halloween-themed treats. Its menu features spooky items like Coffin Cakes, Mummy Cake Pops, Vampire Donuts and Ghost Cups.

Coocoo Cookies

Coocoo Cookies, a natural-ingredient based cookie company, is offering customizable Halloween and fall-themed cookies. Customers can either order fully-decorated cookies or paint-your-own cookies kits that allow recipients to decorate the treats themselves.

Owner Phoebe Huang said customers can request designs featured on the business’ website or work with her to develop customized cookies. Customers can order treats through Facebook or Coocoo Cookies’ website and pickup is available in downtown Evanston.

Cinnaholic

Cinnaholic, a bakery specializing in gourmet cinnamon rolls in downtown Evanston, added three seasonal cinnamon rolls for the fall: a Pizza Roll, a Pumpkin Spice Roll and a Fluffernutter Roll. Customers can order the rolls either in person, for in-store pickup through Cinnaholic’s website or for delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats or Grubhub.

One server said her favorite among the seasonal items is the Pumpkin Spice Roll.

Bennison’s Bakery

Bennison’s Bakery, a downtown Evanston staple offering everything from macarons to donuts to sandwiches, gave several of its treats a fall makeover. The bakery is selling Pumpkin and Skull Cakes, Ghost Cupcakes, Pumpkin Donuts, Halloween-themed Petit Fours and more at its storefront on Davis Street, through Halloween.

