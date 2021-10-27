Communication graduate student Shengxuan Ma dies

Communication graduate student Shengxuan (Will) Ma died Wednesday, Northwestern announced in an email to the community.

Ma, a partner at a small business, was in his first quarter at NU. He was enrolled in the Master of Science in Communication program and was scheduled to graduate in 2022.

Communication Prof. Randall Iden, one of Ma’s instructors, described Ma as a “gentle and kind person” who was invested in the well-being of those around him.

“Although I only knew Will for five weeks, I was very fond of him and looked forward to seeing the kind of student, professional, and person he would become,” Randall said in the email. “His death is a tragedy for all of us in the MSC. We will miss him.”

The University recommends students, faculty and staff reach out to Counseling and Psychological Services, the Dean of Students Office or the Chaplain’s staff for support processing the loss.

