McSA brings comedian Azhar Usman for Fall Entertainment Event

Northwestern’s Muslim-cultural Students Association announced Sunday that their special guest for Fall Entertainment Event will be Azhar Usman — a stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer of Indian descent.

The Skokie native is currently a staff writer and co-executive producer on the critically-acclaimed Hulu show “Ramy” and will appear in the Disney+ miniseries “Ms. Marvel” set to release later this year. Usman is the co-creator of “Allah Made Me Funny — The Official Muslim Comedy Tour” and runs a creative producing and consulting firm called Numinous Company.

The comedian has been called “America’s Funniest Muslim” by CNN and “one of the 500 most influential Muslims in the World” by Georgetown University. Usman last came to NU in 2015, when he performed his comedic show “Un-American” for about 120 students.

McSA’s Fall Entertainment Event will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Harris Hall 107. The event is free for students.

McSA’s past special guests have included Khizr Khan, Boonaa Mohammed and Ramy Youssef.

