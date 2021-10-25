(Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer)

Captured: WILLOW headlines A&O Blowout

Madison Smith, Photo Editor

October 25, 2021

Two weeks ago, WILLOW headlined A&O Blowout, with Raveena opening the highly anticipated event. Hosted by A&O Productions at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Blowout was free for Northwestern students. This year, the event was in such high demand that the website selling tickets crashed. When the website was back up, tickets quickly sold out. Last year’s Blowout was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, WILLOW’s brother, Jaden Smith, headlined the event. This year’s Blowout also featured a DJ, Moondog, aka Communication senior Tyler Felson. 

WILLOW stands on stage in front of a blue and green screen, singing into a microphone.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
WILLOW leans back, eyes closed, while she plays a guitar on stage.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
WILLOW grabs the microphone and leans back as she stands above a massive crowd.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
Raveena kneels on stage, head tilted back and eyes closed, as she sings into a microphone.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
An unseen person holds up their phone to record WILLOW performing above them. WILLOW has her arms raised and a guitar around her neck.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
WILLOW walks across stage with both of her arms extended outwards.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
Raveena dances on stage, her hair flying up around her head and her arms by her
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
WILLOW is illuminated in blue stage-lighting as she sings into a microphone.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
WILLOW blows out a cloud of smoke, holding a joint, while facing away from the camera.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
WILLOW holds a microphone with one arm raised in the air, while a guitarist plays behind her.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
Illuminated in red light, WILLOW stands on stage playing guitar, eyes closed.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
A masked member of the crowd leans over the barricade, pointing at the stage.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer
The DJ stares at his laptop on stage, with the word “MOONDOG” up on the screen behind him.
Madison Smith/Daily Senior Staffer

