Captured: WILLOW headlines A&O Blowout

Two weeks ago, WILLOW headlined A&O Blowout, with Raveena opening the highly anticipated event. Hosted by A&O Productions at Welsh-Ryan Arena, Blowout was free for Northwestern students. This year, the event was in such high demand that the website selling tickets crashed. When the website was back up, tickets quickly sold out. Last year’s Blowout was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, WILLOW’s brother, Jaden Smith, headlined the event. This year’s Blowout also featured a DJ, Moondog, aka Communication senior Tyler Felson.

