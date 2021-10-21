Former ETHS employee charged with sexual abuse during time at Indiana high school

Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.

A former marching band color guard coach at Evanston Township High School was charged with sexually abusing a 16-year-old student he coached at a Northwest Indiana high school during his time there.

61-year-old coach Lorenzo Medrano was working at La Porte High School in addition to his part-time job at ETHS when he was charged with child seduction, a level six felony in the state of Indiana.

The court records state that Medrano is accused of “knowingly or intentional (sic) engage in fondling or touching” with the student during or between October 2019 and March 2020.

According to the police affidavit, the survivor said the assault occurred repeatedly, almost five to six times a week. Her story was corroborated by four other student witnesses, who were also coached by Medrano. They reported Medrano flirted with students, touched them and was visibly aroused by them.

Medrano denied all allegations to Patch. Prior to the charge, he was fired from La Porte High School in March 2020.

The survivor reported the abuse after turning 18, and according to the affidavit, told investigators that when Medrano was fired, “everyone else was devastated … but … she was relieved.”

Resources: The following are local resources available for survivors of sexual assault or violence.

Northwest Center Against Sexual Assault (CASA) — Provides free services (crisis intervention and counseling, legal and medical advocacy) to survivors and their loved ones within suburbs of Cook County. (24-hour Hotline: 888-802-8890)

Mujeres Latinas En Accion, Chicago — Provides counseling and advocacy for survivors of sexual assault and violence. (24-hour crisis line: 312-738-5358)

Center on Halsted — Provides free or low-cost counseling services, specializing in working with LGBTQ individuals.

KAN-WIN — Provides multilingual free counseling and legal advocacy for Asian-American and Asian immigrant survivors or sexual or domestic violence.

