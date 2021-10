Evanston artist Dave Ford set up his interactive sonic sculpture Swing Set Drum Kit in Fountain Square for the festival. When they take a swing on the set, kids can make rhythmic sounds.

Fall festivities, food and family fun were the themes of Downtown Evanston, Chicago North Shore and Evanston Made’s jointly held Fall Festival held in Fountain Square Saturday afternoon. From autumn snacks to pumpkin-themed crafts, local artists, creators and residents kicked off the fall and celebrated the season in the city.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27