Captured: Former Greek houses leave remnants of chapters’ past

2307 Sheridan Rd. The former Delta Upsilon house, now known as 2307 Sheridan, welcomes its residents with empty trophy cases in the main room of the building.

Northwestern offered six new residency options to undergraduates this academic year. The new residence halls formerly housed members of the Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council, including those previously used by the Greek chapters of Delta Upsilon, Sigma Nu, Phi Delta Theta, Gamma Phi Beta, Pi Beta Phi and Zeta Tau Alpha.

Weinberg sophomore Kate Rooney, who lives in the former Zeta Tau Alpha house at 710 Emerson St., said she is pleasantly surprised by the house, but still feels the remains of Greek life.

“It doesn’t feel like a dorm, but it doesn’t feel like it could have been a sorority either,” Rooney said.

Gallery | 9 Photos Joanne Haner/The Daily Northwestern The stone exterior of 2307 Sheridan blends in with other houses in the fraternity quad. The building previously housed Northwestern’s chapter of Delta Upsilon.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @joanne_n_h