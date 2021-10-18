Captured: Former Greek houses leave remnants of chapters’ past
Northwestern offered six new residency options to undergraduates this academic year. The new residence halls formerly housed members of the Panhellenic and Interfraternity Council, including those previously used by the Greek chapters of Delta Upsilon, Sigma Nu, Phi Delta Theta, Gamma Phi Beta, Pi Beta Phi and Zeta Tau Alpha.
Weinberg sophomore Kate Rooney, who lives in the former Zeta Tau Alpha house at 710 Emerson St., said she is pleasantly surprised by the house, but still feels the remains of Greek life.
“It doesn’t feel like a dorm, but it doesn’t feel like it could have been a sorority either,” Rooney said.
