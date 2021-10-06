Evanston Made artists open their studios to the public

Evanston Made, a nonprofit organization supporting Evanston artists, hosted a Fall Studio Tour highlighting the work of over 50 artists. Various studios around town opened their doors to the public on Saturday and Sunday, showcasing a plethora of art mediums, including sculpture, painting, drawing and film.

One of this weekend’s open studios was home to pottery artist Liz Cramer. Whether she’s making vases or coffee mugs, Cramer has come to cherish the practicality of her art in day-to-day life. Cramer is co-director of Evanston Made and reflects on how the collective of the city’s creatives has become a support system for so many.

