Captured: March to Defend Abortion Access assembles in downtown Chicago
October 4, 2021
Thousands of supporters of reproductive rights and activist organizations assembled for the March to Defend Abortion Access Saturday in Daley Plaza to protest Texas’ new law restricting abortion access and procedures. The event began with activists and speakers sharing anecdotes from their experiences needing an abortion and ended with a march in downtown Chicago.
