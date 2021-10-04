The crowd cheers in support of speakers at the march. (Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer)
The crowd cheers in support of speakers at the march.

Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer

Captured: March to Defend Abortion Access assembles in downtown Chicago

Angeli Mittal, Design Editor

October 4, 2021

Thousands of supporters of reproductive rights and activist organizations assembled for the March to Defend Abortion Access Saturday in Daley Plaza to protest Texas’ new law restricting abortion access and procedures. The event began with activists and speakers sharing anecdotes from their experiences needing an abortion and ended with a march in downtown Chicago.

ABORTION+MARCH_AngeliMittal_3
Gallery|12 Photos
Angeli Mittal/Daily Senior Staffer
This march was one of over 500 Women’s March protests to defend abortion access happening on Oct. 2. The one in Chicago saw thousands of attendees, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @amittal27

Related Stories:

Illinois bill to remove abortion restrictions passes House

Planned Parenthood of Illinois will continue providing abortion referrals after Trump administration rule

Personal PAC pushes for repeal of Parental Notice of Abortion Law

The Daily Northwestern • Copyright 2021 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in