On-campus dining options reopen, expanding the menu for Fall Quarter
September 29, 2021
New things are cooking at Northwestern. After being forced to close for over a year due to COVID-19, these seven on-campus dining locations are stirring the pot by reopening for Fall Quarter. Whether you’re looking to mix something new into your daily diet or finally revisit an old favorite, we recommend you go check them out.
Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @joshdperry
Related Stories:
— Need to Know: On-Campus Dining Guide
— SOLR releases petition supporting dining and service worker strike