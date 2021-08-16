Year in review: NU’s top stories through the 2020-21 academic year

No matter where you fit in the Northwestern community, one thing has been clear for all of us: the 2020-21 academic year was like no other. Throughout the school year, NU experienced significant changes that have influenced campus climate, even in a remote environment.

To give you some insight into the current state of the University, we’re giving you the rundown of some of the most significant events of the past 12 months. These are just some of the events that have shaped NU and may continue to do so for years to come.

COVID-19

Throughout the entire school year, the shadow of COVID-19 hung over NU, impacting students on a daily basis. Within weeks of students’ planned returns to campus last fall, the University pulled the rug out from underneath everyone, announcing that freshmen and sophomores would not be allowed to reside in on-campus housing and should stay home instead. This announcement was just one of a long string of changes prompted by the pandemic.

Classes remained primarily remote in the fall, with limited hybrid options for students living in off-campus housing. Those in Evanston were required to complete COVID-19 testing each week, with testing requirements and providers changing multiple times throughout the school year.

In the winter, freshmen and sophomores were welcomed back to campus, though classes continued to be delivered mostly remotely. With the return of more students came the gradual reopening of some campus spaces, a trend that would continue throughout the rest of the academic year.

During Spring Quarter, vaccine availability began to increase, and NU became more like its normal self. Low positivity rates resulted in increased chances for students to socialize and spend time together and left administrators with a favorable view of fall — though that view may be tampered by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.

At the end of the school year, students were allowed to convert some classes to credit/no credit on their transcripts, proportional with the quantity of classes taken overall. This decision was made after all of Spring Quarter in the 2019-20 academic year was taken pass/no pass due to the pandemic because the circumstances prompting that grading change continued to affect students.

Student organizing

Student activism was a common thread across all quarters last year. In the fall, abolitionist organization NU Community Not Cops led a series of daily actions calling for the abolition of University Police, some of which received reactions from local law enforcement. Student protesters were pepper sprayed and one was arrested in a Halloween protest, and though daily actions ended after the fall, the call for abolition continued throughout the school year.

These actions also resulted in some changes made by the University, including the creation of a Community Safety Advisory Board and the rerouting of the enforcement complaint process to outside the Department of Safety and Security.

The Abolish Greek Life movement also made its way to NU this year, resulting in significant drops in Greek life membership, primarily in member organizations of the Panhellenic Association and Interfraternity Council. Some fraternities and sororities attempted to or successfully dissolved their chapters, while other members opted to stay in their respective organizations with the intent to reform Greek life from the inside.

This push for abolition was also affected by COVID-19. While fraternities and sororities were able to hold some recruitment events, they looked significantly different than in past years. This also impacted organization sizes, with many Greek groups failing to bring in as many members as they have in past years.

Lastly, Students Organizing for Labor Rights was an advocate for University workers, many of whom were laid off due to the pandemic. Since the start of COVID-19, SOLR has called on NU to increase support for its staff. The organization has also provided mutual aid for these workers, raising money to help them cover expenses while unemployed.

Schapiro to step down

After 13 years at NU, University President Morton Schapiro will conclude his tenure at the end of August 2022, the University announced in March. Schapiro came to NU in 2009 and had his contract extended in 2014.

During his time leading the University, Schapiro saw NU continue a rise to national prominence, increasing research funding and becoming a top 10 university in the country. Prior to the announcement, however, Schapiro had also come under fire from students for his response to the NUCNC protests last fall, with many calling for his resignation.

A search for Schapiro’s replacement is in the early stages, with a position profile for the role released in early July. The University will continue to provide updates on the search in the coming months and has said there is no planned timeline for the process.

Athletic director hire causes controversy

In December, former Athletic Director Jim Phillips stepped down from the helm of NU Athletics. Months later, in early May, the University appointed internal hire Mike Polisky to fill the position.

This announcement, however, was met with significant community backlash. Earlier in the year, Polisky came under fire for his handling of allegations of racism and sexual harassment in the cheer program — including becoming a defendant in a lawsuit about the latter.

Students, alumni and faculty organized to speak out against the hire, including through a protest with hundreds of attendees. A petition started by a former NU cheerleader opposing Polisky’s appointment also garnered over 1,000 signatures.

Less than two weeks after his appointment, Polisky announced his intent to step down from the role, saying it became clear to him that he wasn’t the right fit for the job. In early June, the University named Polisky’s replacement: Derrick Gragg, the NCAA’s senior vice president for inclusion, education and community engagement.

