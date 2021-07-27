District 65 to provide students with school supplies

The Evanston/Skokie School District 65 Education Center, located at 1500 McDaniel Ave. Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will provide students with all necessary school supplies for the 2021-22 school year.

Evanston/Skokie School District 65 will provide students with all necessary school supplies this upcoming school year, Superintendent Devon Horton announced last Friday.

The district will use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to purchase supplies for all students in kindergarten through eighth grade. There will be no supply lists for families to purchase from or fees for instructional materials, according to the release.

“We hope this will relieve some of the financial burden and provide parents and caregivers with one less thing to worry about,” Horton said in the release. “All classrooms will be equipped with supplies and materials for student learning as needed throughout the school year.”

The district will also provide free breakfast and lunch to all students during the 2021-22 school year as part of a waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Families who believe they qualify for free or reduced price meals should still complete an application to qualify for other benefits, according to the release.

In the fall, students and staff are required to wear face coverings on school premises, regardless of vaccination status. The district, which is currently slated to begin instruction on Aug. 25, is finalizing health and safety guidelines for the year and will release more information this week, Horton said.

“We know the pandemic continues to have a significant impact on our students and families and we are looking forward to supporting a smooth transition back to school this fall,” Horton said. “This includes ensuring that every child is prepared and ready to learn.”

