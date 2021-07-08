Monica Dugo appointed Northwestern’s next dean of students

Northwestern announced Monica Dugo will serve as its next dean of students on Thursday.

Mona Dugo will serve as Northwestern’s next assistant vice president for wellness and dean of students, the University announced in a Thursday release.

Dugo, a licensed clinical social worker and nine-year employee of the University, has served in the role in an interim capacity since August 2020.

In the role, Dugo will primarily be responsible for student wellness initiatives. The position oversees a variety of care-centered departments across NU, including AccessibleNU, the Office of Community Standards and the Center for Awareness, Response and Education.

Vice President for Student Affairs Julie Payne-Kirchmeier said in the release that Dugo’s time in the role and her previous experiences will allow her to center equity and meet the needs of marginalized students on campus.

In the release, Dugo said she looks forward to continuing to oversee some of the initiatives she began, such as changes in wellness check procedures and adding support for students on medical leave.

“In nine years at Northwestern, I have worked with students in some of their most vulnerable moments and have always been inspired by their character, intelligence and strength of spirit,” Dugo said in the release. “I am committed to working to build the institutional partnerships and systems we need to support and enhance the wellbeing of each and every one of our students.”

