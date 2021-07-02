Northwestern retirement plan lawsuit headed to Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case against Northwestern involving its retirement plan when it resumes session in the fall, the court announced Friday.

The case, which was initially filed in August 2016, claims the University eliminated hundreds of mutual funds intended for employees on the retirement plan. In March 2020, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit ruled in favor of the University — but plaintiffs say a dismissal of the complaints at the circuit level goes against previous decisions by the Third and Eighth Circuits.

Over 20 top universities have received similar suits since 2016, resulting in millions of dollars in settlements. The case against NU, however, made it to the highest court in the land after consultation from the Solicitor General’s Office, which filed a brief in May supporting the plaintiffs.

A hearing date for the case has not been set.

