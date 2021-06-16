Armed robbery occurs on Northwestern’s Chicago campus

An armed robbery reportedly occurred on Northwestern’s Chicago campus Tuesday night, according to a release from University Police.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. in the 200 block of East Superior Street, the release said. Two pedestrians told UP a dark sedan pulled up next to them as they were exiting a parking garage.

Two suspects exited the vehicle, the victims said, and one pointed a firearm at the pair. One pedestrian was searched for valuables and the other was robbed of their cell phone, the release said.

After the altercation, the two suspects got back into the vehicle and drove east on Superior Street.

UP has notified Chicago Police Department. There is currently no information about any potential suspects in the case.

