Aretha Barnes appointed interim police chief of EPD

Deputy Chief Aretha Barnes was appointed interim chief of Evanston Police Department, the city announced in a Friday news release.

Barnes has served EPD for 24 years. Before her service, she was an officer with the University of Illinois Police Department and worked in the Air Force. As deputy chief, Barnes has overseen the Field Operations, Investigations and Support Services Divisions.

Barnes holds a master’s degree from National Louis University, and has also attended Northwestern’s School of Police Staff and Command and Executive Management Program, as well as the Senior Management Institute’s Police Executive Research Forum.

“I appreciate Interim Chief Barnes stepping up to lead the Evanston Police Department as our City undertakes a community-driven, nationwide search for our next police chief,” City Manager Erika Storlie said. “Interim Chief Barnes has served our community with integrity and dedication for more than two decades, and I look forward to working with her in the months to come.”

