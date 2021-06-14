Form to replace 2020-21 letter grades with Credit/No Credit will open later this month

Rebecca Crown Center. Northwestern will open the form to designate 2020-21 classes with Credit/No Credit grades later this month.

Northwestern will open a form to replace letter grades for 2020-21 classes with Credit/No Credit later this month, according to a June 7 message to students.

The email, signed by Jaci Casazza, assistant provost and University registrar, said students can select individual courses through the form, permanently marking those they do not want to factor in grade point averages. The courses will still fulfill academic requirements with P and grades D and above translating to credit and F to no credit.

While the form will open June 24 to 30 for active undergraduates, the access period will open eight days prior to Spring 2021 expected graduates, from June 16 to 22. Students on leave will be able to access the form once they return, according to the Office of the Registrar’s website.

Last October, Provost Kathleen Hagerty announced the temporary grading option as an alternative to the student petition to extend pass/fail grading beyond Spring Quarter 2020.

“We’re pleased to announce an alternative grading option that does provide flexibility and places these choices in your hands when you most need them — after you have full knowledge of how the course of this year has affected your learning and academic performance,” Hagerty said in the release.

The new policy sought to accommodate students taking classes during the pandemic by giving them the opportunity to review their coursework at the end of the academic year. Those willing to convert academic grades to CR/NC can select up to one-third of their classes.

The June 7 message to the community also stated that the request will be reviewed once submitted, leading to an update as soon as possible. Once the request is processed, students will receive a confirmation email.

Students are also encouraged to contact advisors about the choice to discuss how the grading may impact their transcripts in regard to their future academic and career plans, the message read.

