The Monthly: May Edition

In this edition of the Monthly: Since last summer, Medill junior Ben Moskow has been releasing episodes of his podcast, Real Ones, as a part of Project Filo, a media collective agency, where he interviews musicians and content creators about their careers.

Further reads: Monthly Editor Janea Wilson reflects on enjoying the little moments and reviews 4 Suns Juice Bar. Senior staffer John Riker shares his thoughts on “The Bad Batch,” while senior staffer Rebecca Aizin comments on “The Woman in the Window.” Xiao Zhang (Kellogg ’20) chats with Digital Managing Editor Haley Fuller about the coffee company she started while at Northwestern.

Read more from the May edition of The Monthly here.

