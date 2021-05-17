Evanston Cook County Board Commissioner Larry Suffredin will not seek reelection

Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin on Jan. 16, 2020. 13th District Cook County Commissioner Larry Suffredin announced he will not run for re-election in 2022.

After nearly 20 years as the 13th District Cook County Commissioner and Cook County Forest Preserve District Commissioner, Larry Suffredin announced Monday he will not run for reelection in 2022.

Suffredin, who has held the position since 2002, has represented the 13th District since 2002, an area including Evanston, Niles Township, New Trier Township and the 49th and 50th Wards of Chicago.

He is one of 17 officials who sit on the Cook County Board of Commissioners, the governing board and legislative body of the county responsible for managing county affairs and appropriating county funds.

“I still have over a year and a half left on this term and I look forward to using that time to work on redistricting, ethics reform, public health reform, and ensuring that our court system is just and that all who participate in the court system are treated fairly,” Suffredin said in a Monday news release.

Earlier this month, Suffredin announced the creation of the 13th District Redistricting Task Force. Its purpose is to hold virtual meetings to present census data and to give the community “an opportunity to be heard on what they want in the next district,” according to a news release earlier this month.

Suffredin has served as chairman on three Forest Preserve District Board Committee Memberships, heading the Botanic Garden, legislation and intergovernmental relations and rules committees. He also chaired the intergovernmental and rules committee on the broader Cook County Board. His term as commissioner will end on Dec. 5, 2022.

“As I finish my term, I am happy to say the County and Forest Preserve District Boards are in good hands because of the talents and vision of the current Commissioners,” Suffredin said. “I am grateful for the support and encouragement my constituents and staff have given me.”

