Beekeeping is abuzz in Evanston

Sammi Boas, Assistant Audio Editor
May 12, 2021

Following the enactment of a beekeeping ordinance in 2006, the Evanston Ecology Center and beekeepers in Evanston have set up hives with the hopes of helping honeybee populations and producing honey. Closed captions available.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @BoasSamantha

RELATED STORIES: 

Evanston set to welcome 40,000 honeybees next month

Student beekeeping club works to bring bees to campus

Evanston Ecology Center teaches generations about environment

Comments