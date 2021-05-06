Evanston Township High School partners with city to host vaccination event later this month

Evanston Township High School. ETHS will host a vaccination event on May 22 in partnership with the city’s Health and Human Services department.

Evanston Township High School will host a vaccination clinic on its campus in partnership with the city’s Health and Human Services department on May 22, according to an email from the school.

Individuals ages 16 and older can receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on May 22. They will receive their second dose on June 12.

The clinic will take place across from the school in Parking Lot 1 on Dodge Avenue.

ETHS began optional hybrid instruction last month after more than a year of online classes. Around 1,720 students have opted into the hybrid instruction, and around 2,000 have continued to learn remote-only.

As of May 6, ETHS has reported 16 positive COVID-19 cases among students and three cases among teachers since April 2, according to the school’s coronavirus dashboard.

At a school board meeting last month, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Pete Bavis said the district is implementing physical wellness measures. Classrooms are arranged so all desks face the same direction and are spaced at least six feet apart, and traffic cones line the hallway to create two distinct lanes for travel, according to Bavis.

Those 16 and older who live or work in Evanston should fill out the city’s vaccine interest form, which is also available in Spanish. Individuals who are homebound and unable to attend a vaccination event should fill out the city’s in-home vaccination form. The Health and Human Services department will notify residents as soon as a vaccine is available for them.

Residents can also make vaccination appointments through NorthShore University HealthSystem and Erie Family Health.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @delaneygnelson

Related Stories:

— Evanston Township High School ranked 41st in Illinois by US News

— ETHS students reflect on equity work in the classroom

— ETHS administrators address questions about 2021-22 academic year in webinar

Comments