Reports: Deputy Athletic Director Mike Polisky to become Northwestern’s next Athletic Director

Northwestern has chosen Deputy Athletic Director for External Affairs Mike Polisky as its next athletic director, multiple news outlets reported Sunday.

Polisky joined NU’s athletic department in 2010 under former Athletic Director Jim Phillips, who departed Evanston to become the Atlantic Coast Conference commissioner. While working in areas such as marketing and corporate sponsorship, he created the “Chicago’s Big Ten Team” marketing campaign and cultivated a partnership with the Chicago Cubs to host NU sporting events at Wrigley Field.

Northwestern’s selection of Polisky was announced following the University’s completion of a review into a federal lawsuit filed by former cheerleader Hayden Richardson. The suit named Polisky, the University and three other individuals as defendants.

Richardson alleges NU did not properly handle complaints she and other cheerleaders raised around sexual harassment. In the lawsuit, Richardson said Polisky accused her of “fabricating evidence” and did not allow her to meet with Phillips.

In addition to Polisky, former NU basketball player and sports executive Anucha Browne, Duke Deputy Athletic Director Nina King and NU’s Deputy Athletic Director for Administration and Policy Janna Blais — who currently serves as the University’s interim athletic director — were recommended by the search committee.

While Ryan reported that “some on the search committee urged caution and some were against hiring Polisky” because of the lawsuit, others favored him because of his role in helping Phillips turn Northwestern’s athletic department into one of the best in the nation.

While at the University, Polisky has served as the sport administrator for squads such as women’s golf, men’s basketball and football, which has seen its season ticket base double over the past decade. The Chicago native also worked with Phillips to begin a partnership between the Cats and Under Armour — the official outfitter of the Cats’ athletic teams — which started in 2012.

A University spokesman told the Tribune in an email Sunday that Northwestern filed a motion to dismiss “most of the complaint, including the individual defendants” and denies infringing on any law, including Title IX.

An official announcement of the appointment is expected from the University early this week.

