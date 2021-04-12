Men’s Basketball: Elyjah Williams transfers to Northwestern

The court at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern added its first transfer of the offseason Monday in Fairleigh Dickinson forward Elyjah Williams.

Northwestern landed its first transfer of the offseason Monday after Fairleigh Dickinson forward and Evanston Township High School alumnus Elyjah Williams announced his plans to join the Wildcats.

Williams played in 116 games over four seasons for the Knights, averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. The six-foot-seven forward had a career year in the 2020-21 season, scoring 13.9 points and grabbing 7.6 rebounds per game. He set career-highs in points (28), rebounds (14), assists (seven) and blocks (five) as Fairleigh Dickinson finished 9-15.

During his senior year at ETHS, Williams helped the Wildkits win the Illinois High School Association 4A Sectional and Regional Championships. Now, he’ll return to the shores of Lake Michigan to try and help NU rebound from its fourth losing season in a row.

Williams’ success in New Jersey will be an asset for an NU squad that saw redshirt junior guard Anthony Gaines and junior forward Miller Kopp — two of the Cats’ most seasoned veterans — enter the transfer portal within a two-week timeframe.

“We went to the (NCAA) tournament my sophomore year so I definitely feel like I have championship experience,” Williams told 247 Sports in March. “I can bring experience and versatility to whatever team I go to.”

