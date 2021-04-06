How to cast a ballot in Evanston’s Tuesday municipal election

Tuesday is election day in Evanston. Eligible residents, including Northwestern students, can register to vote same-day at their polling places.

Election day has arrived. Here’s how residents can register and vote for their next aldermen, city clerk and school board members.

Polls will open Tuesday at 6 a.m and close at 7 p.m. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by April 6. Early voting at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center closed Monday at 7 p.m.

Residents can locate their assigned polling places, view sample ballots and see their registration status using the Cook County Clerk’s office’s Your Voter Information tool.

Eligible residents — including Northwestern students — can register to vote same-day at their polling places. If the resident is registering for the first time or filing an address change, they will need to bring two forms of identification to the polls. Neither need to be photo IDs, but at least one must include the resident’s current address.

Acceptable forms of ID include:

Illinois driver’s license

Illinois state ID

Employee or student ID

Credit card

Social security card

Birth certificate

Utility bill in the resident’s name

Mail postmarked to the resident

Valid U.S. passport

Public aid ID card

Lease or rental contract

For NU students: a printout from CAESAR that shows their local address

To be eligible to vote, residents must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, not incarcerated for a felony conviction and residents of their precinct at least 30 days prior to election day.

Read The Daily’s 2021 consolidated election guide to learn more about the aldermanic, city clerk and school board races.

The Daily’s election team will report out results Tuesday night, and residents can also see results posted to the Cook County Clerk’s website.

