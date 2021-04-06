City Clerk Devon Reid leads in 8th Ward aldermanic race still too close to call

With a margin of 46 votes between candidates, Devon Reid leads in the 8th Ward aldermanic race, according to preliminary results Tuesday night.

Devon Reid has a slight lead in the 8th Ward aldermanic race with just over 52 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results from the Cook County Clerk’s Office with all precincts reporting.

Reid, who currently serves as City Clerk, faced off against Ridgeville Park District Commissioner Matthew Mitchell Tuesday. Mitchell, so far, is trailing his opponent with 47.81 percent of votes counted — a margin of just 46 votes.

Reid has a background as a political consultant and community organizer, and prioritized transparency, community involvement and equity in his campaign. Mitchell, an attorney with over ten years of experience in criminal justice, ran with a focus on policing, equity and sustainability.

Mitchell did not immediately respond to The Daily’s request for comment.

Reid said he feels confident after seeing tonight’s preliminary results.

“I’m just excited that the 8th Ward has entrusted me with being their next alderman for the next four years,” he told The Daily.

Reid led with 429 votes in Evanston’s February primaries, while Mitchell captured 336 votes. Ald. Ann Rainey (8th), who has represented the 8th Ward for 38 years, received 318 votes and did not advance to the general election.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

