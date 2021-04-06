Ald. Tom Suffredin projected to win 6th Ward aldermanic race

Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) won reelection against Katie Trippi last night in the April 6 local elections.

Ald. Tom Suffredin (6th) is projected to win the 6th Ward aldermanic race, receiving just under 62 percent of the vote, preliminary election results show.

Suffredin faced off against Katie Trippi, who received almost 39 percent of the vote, with all precincts reporting. A final count will come after all mail-in ballots are counted; residents who postmarked their ballot by April 6 will have their votes included in the eventual tally.

Suffredin, a local attorney and life-long Evanston resident, was first elected in 2017. Suffredin campaigned on addressing the city’s high taxes, setting goals for a post-pandemic recovery and implementing the newly started reparations program.

He also wanted to prioritize open communication, as well as public service programs such as traffic control, rodent control and lawn services.

Trippi, an Evanston Township High School graduate currently serving as Development Director at McGaw YMCA, has lived in the 6th Ward for the last 30 years.

Trippi centered her campaign around supporting local Evanston businesses, securing affordable housing and increasing youth services. Like Suffredin, she also believes high taxes are a serious problem affecting both 6th Ward residents and the city as a whole.

Trippi was endorsed by Evanston Together LLC, a recently formed political organization that sparked citywide controversy after sending out a series of mailers, which some critics characterized as incendiary. She was the only challenger endorsed by the group.

Neither candidates responded to The Daily’s request for comment. Suffredin will begin his second term as 6th Ward alderman in May.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

