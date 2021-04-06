Ald. Melissa Wynne projected to win 3rd Ward aldermanic race

With a margin of 193 votes, Ald. Melissa Wynne (3rd) is projected to win the 3rd Ward aldermanic seat with 56 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results.

Wynne won 56 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial count. Her opponent Nick Korzeniowski received 43 percent of the vote.

Wynne has served on City Council since 1998, and previously served on the city’s environment board. Wynne has a background in law, and was a volunteer pro bono lawyer at the Howard Area Community Center.

In her candidacy announcement, she said her priorities will be ensuring equity and rebuilding the city’s economy through financially sound budget planning. She has run on a platform of business recovery, family-focused housing, pedestrian-friendly streetscapes and a clean environment to make the city more livable.

Wynne declined to comment on the election results, but told The Daily the next council has a lot of important work to do and must work together in a “collegial” manner.

Korzeniowski is a network engineer who has managed technology departments for various K-8 school districts. Throughout his campaign, he emphasized increasing accessibility and transparency in government, and he advocated for a municipal broadband network to lower costs and attract businesses.

Evanston Together LLC, a recently formed political organization, launched attacks against several candidates, including Korzeniowski.

Korzeniowski said he was grateful for the support he received throughout the campaign from 3rd Ward residents.

“We got to engage with almost everyone in the ward and knock on every door,” Korzeniowski said.

Wynne has secured her seventh City Council term after tonight’s election.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

