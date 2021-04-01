Women’s Basketball: Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam declares for 2021 WNBA Draft

Northwestern guard Lindsey Pulliam announced Thursday on social media that she is declaring for the 2021 WNBA Draft.

“It has truly been an honor to be a part of Northwestern University,” Pulliam wrote in an open letter. “From staff, coaches, student-athletes, fans and alumni, the love and support I have received throughout my career is unmatched. For that, I will always be grateful.”

The senior will leave Evanston as one of the best players to ever don the purple-and-white jersey. Averaging 16.5 points per game in her career, she became the third player in program history to score 2,000 career points, following Anucha Browne (‘85) and Nia Coffey (‘17). Across four years, Pulliam shot 37.9 percent from the field — including 26.6 percent from the 3-point line — in 123 games.

The Maryland native was instrumental in helping the Wildcats reach new heights in 2020, leading the team to its first Big Ten Championship since 1990 alongside players such as guard Veronica Burton and forward Abi Scheid. She also made significant contributions to NU’s first NCAA Tournament win since 1993, scoring 25 points and dishing out three assists in a 62-51 victory against UCF in the Round of 64 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

A three-time All-Big Ten honoree, Pulliam’s 2019-20 campaign was her best. She scored the third-most points per game in the Big Ten (18.8) to earn an AP All American Honorable Mention nod and a unanimous selection to the All-Big Ten First Team. During the season, Pulliam became the fastest player in NU history to reach 1,000 points.

Ahead of her final year with the Cats, Pulliam was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year by the media. Despite not earning the award at the end of the season, she was selected to the Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 list and averaged 15.5 points per game. Her top performances in 2021 included a 28-point outing in an 87-80 win against Iowa.

According to ESPN’s Mechelle Voepel, Pulliam is projected to be selected by the Connecticut Sun in the second round with the 21st pick.

