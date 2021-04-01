Venus: Introducing Sock on the Door, a sex and love column

Dear Daily readers,

Welcome to Sock on the Door, a weekly column released on Fridays about sex and love written by yours truly, Venus. Allow me to introduce myself: I’m a White, bisexual, non-binary femme person and no, my name is not actually Venus. I am an undergraduate student at Northwestern, and I’d love to share my thoughts with you about everything from pandemic dating to queerness to having sex when you and your partner both have roommates.

And hey, this isn’t a one-way street! I’d love if you all sent me questions, and I will do my best to give you advice and listen to your relationship woes. Fill out this Google form if you have a question and check back on The Daily’s opinion section to see my response.

I look forward to hearing from you and bonding through our silly little relationships together.

Sincerely,

Venus

Venus can be contacted at [email protected]. If you would like to respond publicly to this op-ed, send a Letter to the Editor to [email protected]. The views expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect the views of all staff members of The Daily Northwestern.

Comments