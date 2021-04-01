Sierra Club Illinois endorses Nieuwsma for 4th Ward aldermanic race

The Sierra Club Illinois chapter endorsed Jonathan Nieuwsma in the 4th Ward aldermanic race Monday.

The endorsement comes just days ahead of the April 6 election, in which Nieuwsma and candidate Diane Goldring will vie for the 4th Ward seat. Both candidates would be newcomers to City Council after incumbent Ald. Don Wilson (4th) was ousted in the February primaries.

Nieuwsma has centered environmental sustainability and equity in his aldermanic campaign run.

“Evanston’s bold Climate Action and Resilience Plan requires strong leadership,” Kady McFadden, deputy director of Sierra Club Illinois, wrote in the release. “Jonathan Nieuwsma has the experience and passion to lead Evanston on the path to clean energy and environmental justice.”

Evanston adopted the Climate Action and Resilience Plan in 2018, which sets goals for the city to reduce and eventually eliminate its carbon emissions and waste by 2050.

Nieuwsma’s background in environmental organizing aligns with the Sierra Club Illinois’ mission, the release said. He served as the president of Citizens’ Greener Evanston from 2009 to 2020. He was also appointed to the city’s utilities commission and is a founding member of the Evanston Development Cooperative.

Both candidates’ stances on key policy issues can be found here. Residents can vote early at the Lorraine H. Morton Civic Center until April 5. Individuals can also request mail-in ballots, which must be postmarked by election day, April 6.

