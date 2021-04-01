EPD reports multiple street robberies in past two days

Evanston Police Department vehicles. EPD has reported seven street robberies in the south and central areas of Evanston over the last days.

Evanston Police Department has reported seven street robberies in the south and central areas of Evanston over the last few days, according to a Wednesday news release.

EPD believes the robberies, which have all occurred between noon and 2 p.m., are linked. According to the release, the individuals have targeted people walking “with their cellular phone visible” and women carrying purses.

The release stated similar incidents have been reported in Rogers Park.

The individuals suspected of robbery were reportedly driving a blue Honda CRV, which was supposedly stolen from Chicago, the release said. They have not shown weapons, but have “battered” several individuals during the robberies.

EPD detectives are investigating the incidents.

