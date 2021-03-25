ETHS announces changes to learning models for in-person fall

Evanston Township High School. Evanston Township High School will adopt a block schedule with no semester exams and detentions, tardies and social probation will be cleared from student records by August.

Evanston Township High School will adopt a block schedule with no semester exams and clear all student disciplinary records by August, Evanston Township High School/District 202 officials said in a Wednesday statement.

“Recognizing that our students and staff will not return to ‘business as usual’ after a prolonged pandemic, ETHS is seizing the opportunity to revisit the district’s vision as we address some of the challenges in our current structures,” ETHS Assistant Superintendent and Principal Marcus Campbell said.

D202 officials announced at the beginning of March ETHS students will transition to a block schedule-based hybrid learning model after spring break ends. Less than two weeks ago, Evanston/Skokie School District 65 officials announced all D65 students will be invited to return for full days of in-person instruction this fall.

The new block schedule, which facilitates longer periods of instructional time for each class, will allow for more hands-on learning, the statement said. Student course selections for the 2021-22 school year will not be affected by the shift. The accompanying decrease in testing responds to parent, student and teacher concerns about student well-being and instructional time, the statement said.

By August, all detentions, tardies and social probation will also be cleared from student records to ensure students begin the year with a “clean slate.”

The changes, which are intended to support student academic, social and emotional well-being, come recommended by various staff member committees that have met during the current and past school years.

“We are committed to returning to a different ETHS,” Campbell said.

