Northwestern announces COVID-19 procedures for Spring Quarter, hope for an in-person Fall Quarter

The Weber Arch. Northwestern made new announcements about next Spring and Fall Quarter in a Thursday email.

Northwestern announced adjustments to the contact tracing and quarantine procedure and new COVID-19 updates for Spring Break and Spring Quarter.

The Thursday email from Provost Kathleen Hagerty and Vice President for Student Affairs Julie Payne-Kirchmeier outlined procedures for Spring Break and Spring Quarter. Spring Wildcat Wellness will take place Mar. 29 to April 5, with students required to test negative twice during the period. During and after Spring Break, students living on campus will continue to be required to complete one rapid Abbott test and one Color test a week.

Residence halls and Sargent Dining Commons will also continue to stay open.

According to the email, vaccinated students will still be required to participate in Wildcat Wellness and weekly testing, although changes will be made to the contact tracing and quarantine procedure for vaccinated individuals.

The email also outlined an early image of what Fall Quarter may look like, though it noted that public health requirements and the status of vaccine distribution may alter the University’s plans.

“The University aims to have as many in-person classes, co-curricular and social experiences as possible,” the email read. “Most decisions about course modalities and fall registration will take place over the summer. We will communicate teaching expectations to faculty, including classroom guidelines for social distancing, in July, and returning students will register for classes this summer.”

More information about Fall Quarter will be released in the spring.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @meganmuncie

Related Stories:

— Q&A: Chief Risk, Compliance Officer Luke Figora talks vaccine distribution, testing, ‘new normal’ for Northwestern

— NU implements new rapid testing policy, sparking mixed opinions

— Modified quarantines implemented in Sargent, Elder after uptick in COVID-19 cases

Comments