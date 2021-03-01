Life as a freshman during COVID-19

Diego Ramos-Bechara, Reporter
March 1, 2021

Assimilating to collegiate life is complicated enough as is. Throw in a pandemic, and the burden only grows more towering. From taking remote classes to making friends and participating in student organizations, this is what the COVID-19 life looks like for one freshman. Closed captions available.

Email: [email protected] 

Twitter: @d_ramos42

Related Stories: 

Performance studies professor directs plays around the world

“People need art”: Northwestern alumni reflect on arts, pandemic and social justice

Students share reflections on COVID-19 exposure

Comments