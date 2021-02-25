On this day in 1934, a deal to merge Northwestern and UChicago was rejected

Grace Wu, Assistant Video Editor
February 25, 2021

Imagine a world without the Northwestern-UChicago rivalry. A deal in the early 1930s proposed the two schools merge, but on this day 87 years ago, that proposal was rejected. Closed captions available. 

