ASG legislation to relocate the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center passes

Elizabeth Sperti speaks at a previous ASG meeting. Sperti co-sponsored the passed legislation moving the location of the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center.

Associated Student Government unanimously approved legislation Wednesday to relocate the Gender and Sexuality Resource Center to a house on Sheridan Road.

The current location, two rooms in Norris University Center that can hold 10 students, was the result of a compromise after the administration denied similar ASG legislation in 2003. Rainbow Alliance Senator Jo Scaletty, who authored the legislation, said the space is unacceptable given how much the LGBTQ community has grown.

“There are a lot more LGBT students on campus,” Scaletty said. “So it’s important to us that we’re able to have a bigger space to continue to build community and provide resources to queer people.”

The legislation calls for the creation of a committee to push the initiative forward. It also includes a timeline for the project, asking the administration to commit to the relocation and announce it to the entire student body by the end of spring quarter.

FMO Senator Jason Hegelmeyer and PHA Senator Pamela Chen also spoke in support of the legislation.

“Thank you all so much,” Scaletty said to senators after the vote. “I’m really excited to get working on this.”

