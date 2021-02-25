The Monthly: February Edition

In this edition of The Monthly: Northwestern alumna Mara Brock Akil brings her vision of love and life to Netflix.

Further reads: The Monthly Editor celebrates this issue’s theme, love, and talks with classical composer and NU alum Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate about how he incorporates his American Indian identity into his music. Poet, playwright, writer and NU alumna Angela Jackson speaks with Daily reporter Rayna Song about her writing career and being named the poet laureate for the state of Illinois. Reporter Maria Ximena Aragon highlights alum Drishay Menon and his skincare company geared at men. Assistant Audio Editor Jordan Mangi reviews a custom cake and cupcake business started by two NU students in an Open Tab column. And for Reel Thoughts, A&E Editor Rebecca Aizin explains what she thinks many critics got wrong about Netflix’s “Malcolm & Marie.”

