NU urges students to ‘remain vigilant’ as cases increase

With an uptick in COVID-19 cases on campus, Northwestern released an email on Monday encouraging students to “remain vigilant” and abide by University guidelines.

In the past seven days, NU saw 30 new positive cases and 5.95 percent positive rate in cases. While that number is the highest rate this quarter, the University’s COVID-19 dashboard notes that limited asymptomatic testing results due to last week’s weather have led to a higher reported positivity rate.

In the email, Vice President for Student Affairs Julie Payne-Kirchmeier and Chief Risk and Compliance Officer Luke Figora said a majority of recent positive cases were a result of gatherings of 7 to 10 students. The email cited small-to-medium social gatherings and dinners as a driving cause and encouraged students to report such gatherings.

The email also urged students, specifically undergraduates, to adhere to testing policies, limit contact with friends and confront those not complying with the necessary precautions. If cases continue to grow, the email said additional restrictions such as a mid-term Wildcat Wellness period may also be applied.

“We prefer to avoid that step,” the email said. “But (we) will make that decision quickly should we feel it is the only way to keep our community safe.”

