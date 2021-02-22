The Daily hosts Evanston mayoral forum on housing policy

The Daily Northwestern hosted a virtual conversation with Evanston mayoral candidates on housing policy on Saturday. Early voting is at the Civic Center until Feb. 22, and Election Day is Feb. 23. Closed captions available.

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @BoasSamantha

Related Stories:

— Gov. Pritzker endorses mayoral candidate Daniel Biss; opponents respond

— ETown Sunrise, EFBL host mayoral candidates in town hall

— The Daily Northwestern’s Climate and Environmental Policy Guide to Evanston’s Mayoral Candidates

Comments