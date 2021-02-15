International students share Lunar New Year experiences in Asia

From red envelopes to closed country borders, here is what Lunar New Year celebrations were like this year for these international students and their families in East and Southeast Asia. Closed captions available.

Ishikari Lore by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 licence.

